Commentary: Thinking of pursuing a postgraduate degree to avoid a challenging job market? Think again

SINGAPORE: It is no secret that economic downturns tend to ignite a desire to return to the relatively safe confines of school.

As the pandemic rages on, UK universities reported seeing between 10 and 20 per cent more applications for postgraduate degrees, or “panic master’s”, for the fall semester of 2021 compared to 2020.

In an uncertain economic environment, fresh graduates have difficulty securing jobs or find their pay severely curtailed, making postgraduate school their last resort for avoiding unemployment, underemployment or intermittent employment.

While the number of Singapore residents enrolled in local higher degree courses has been rising steadily over the decades (from 4,095 people in 1993 to 21,309 in 2019), there were perceptible spikes during the financial crisis: From 2007 to 2008, and again from 2008 to 2009.

WHEN POSTGRAD DEGREES ARE VALUABLE

However, when it comes to employability and career progression, the value of a postgraduate degree may not be consistent across industries.

In some cases, short skills upgrading courses would suffice. Being open to alternative employment in the form of part-time, contract or project-based work can also help you gain experience and skills that could boost your employment prospects more than a postgraduate degree can.

We usually advise candidates to pursue postgraduate studies only if their current qualifications are limiting their career progression opportunities.