Commentary: Is the Great Resignation coming for the C-suite?

SINGAPORE: CEOs and leaders are expected to be cheerleaders, and more. Workers turn to them for answers, clients rely on them for solutions and companies lean on them in times of crisis. They have had to hustle and pivot with challenging business conditions, anxious employees, split teams, ever-changing directives on safety and tests, work-from-home arrangements becoming hybrid, and of course, meeting performance targets.

Many of the C-suite worked hard to keep things going during the pandemic and are now jumping from the frying pan to the fire with the mounting challenges of inflation and uncertainty as we slowly come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are running out of gas and burning out - many have paid and are still paying a mental health price for it.

A coaching client of mine quit the US$300 million multinational company she led as CEO in 2021 after devoting much of her personal time and finances, taking care of those under her charge throughout most of the pandemic.

Despite remarkably achieving the business’ performance targets, the “invisible work” that women leaders like her perform daily that helps organisations to survive is unfortunately often unseen and undervalued, according to a 2021 Women in the Workplace research by McKinsey & Company. The study also found that women were burning out more than men given the gendered roles they played during lockdown and work-from-home arrangements.