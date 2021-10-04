Commentary: A pay raise isn't everything in avoiding a wave of resignations

LONDON: A meeting with a group of manufacturing company executives cannot be guaranteed to surprise, but I recently found myself in a gathering that did exactly that.

The managers came from a mix of businesses. Some made cars, one made fertiliser, others produced steel or glass or perfume.

All present were troubled by the COVID-related shortages that have struck supplies of everything from computer chips to Ikea mattresses. The lack of workers in what has been called the Great Resignation was also vexing.

More striking though, was what was said about the prospective shortage of employees, especially younger ones, once the pandemic ends.

“We need to revolutionise the way we make roles in manufacturing appeal to younger generations,” said one executive from a global company with thousands of employees. “If we don’t, we’re not going to have a workforce to make our products.”

STAFF TURNOVER BECOMING COMMON

Most staff at this company did not have the luxury of worrying about whether they could work from home or not. They did shift work on a production line in a hot factory.

Isolation was common, so was staff turnover at a time when, as the executive said, “there are so many other options out there”.