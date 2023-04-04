Commentary: Workplace buzzwords to take seriously - and those to ignore

LONDON: There was a time when no one mentioned quiet quitting, Sunday scaries, bare minimum Mondays and all the other buzzwords that have come to infest the way people talk about work.

I remember this time well because it was only three years ago. These new catchphrases describe a shift in how we view our jobs that was allegedly unleashed by COVID-19.

Researchers reported last year that 65 per cent of global employees said the pandemic had made them rethink the place that work should have in their life. Employers were advised to recognise their staff wanted “purpose-driven work” and a sense of being valued, not just a pay cheque.

There is clearly truth to this, even after the recent bout of mass layoffs and economic gloom. But do bosses really need to take every new bit of workplace jargon seriously? Can’t most of these terms be safely dismissed as alliteratively alluring blather from social media savvy twenty-somethings on TikTok?

I have always thought so. But last week I spoke to Anthony Klotz, the American academic who coined the biggest buzzword of all - the Great Resignation. He persuaded me the data shows a more nuanced picture.