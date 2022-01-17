Commentary: This Great Resignation isn't as significant as it's made out to be

BOSTON, Massachusetts: The so-called Great Resignation was one of the top stories of 2021 as “record” numbers of workers reportedly quit their jobs.

The latest figures came out on Jan 4 and showed that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their positions in November – an “all-time high,” according to the agency responsible for collecting the data.

That’s 3 per cent of the nonfarm workforce, which headlines also proclaimed a record level.

But is it?

The “quit rate” interests me because I wrote my economics doctoral thesis on how people find work. Since then I have been fascinated by how people leave jobs and then find new ones.

TRACKING ‘QUITS’

Data on people quitting comes from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Each month the bureau runs the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, also known as JOLTS.

The bureau interviews about 20,000 businesses and government agencies each month, which it uses to estimate several aspects of the workforce, including the number of people who quit, retired, got hired or got fired.

Since April 2021, the share of nonfarm workers who quit their jobs has been at some of the highest levels recorded by the bureau. In all, nearly 33 million people left their positions over this period, or over a fifth of the total US workforce.