Commentary: Colleagues who resign create a hole in the teams they leave behind

SINGAPORE: In what is referred as the Great Resignation Wave, voluntary resignation rates have risen to abnormally high levels in the last several months, particularly in the US and UK, with similar trends observed by commentators in Singapore.

This trend will persist in 2022. Various studies find that many still intend to quit their job.

As organisations scramble to replace their employees, it is also important to recognise the impact a colleague's resignation has on their team and their well-being.

While it may seem somewhat dramatic, a colleague's resignation often affects others around them and can lead to feelings of uncertainty, loss, and even grief.

WHEN RESIGNATIONS THREATEN OUR PSYCHOLOGICAL NEEDS

Psychologists have identified that people are motivated by three basic psychological needs: Relatedness, competence and autonomy.

Working with supportive colleagues with whom you bond well can alleviate many other undesirable elements of your job. They may have been key to getting the job done and helping us feel like most goals are achievable.

This is turn may have helped us build a sense of agency and control over work.

For instance, you may have come against difficult obstacles or clients at some point. Gaining the empathy and receiving help from your colleagues eases these difficulties significantly.