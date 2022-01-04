Commentary: This Great Resignation Wave is painful and frustrating for employers

SINGAPORE: Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, employees are getting more frustrated at work, fuelling the great resignation wave.

But so are employers.

Besides managing costs and profits, some have gone beyond what’s asked of them to demonstrate care for their employees during this difficult period, but still see a flurry of resignations.

MANY EMPLOYERS ARE STILL IN SURVIVAL MODE

A major challenge for employers during the pandemic was to keep jobs intact even as they struggled to keep their firms afloat.

Take the badly hit aviation industry as an example. Singapore Airlines had axed 4,300 positions about a year ago to survive, and redeployed some remaining staff as care ambassadors in hospitals and contact tracers to supplement their lost earnings.

As air travel reopened in September, the airline stated that 92 per cent of pilots and 86 per cent of cabin crew were back in service.

Still, it faces the huge challenge of motivating existing employees. These are employees who experienced a prolonged period of devastation and anxiety. It would take time for them to transition to a new stage.