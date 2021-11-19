Commentary: Bosses can't avoid recognising the great resignation wave started before the pandemic

IRVINE, California: Finding good employees has always been a challenge - but these days, it's harder than ever. And it is unlikely to improve anytime soon.

The so-called quit rate - the share of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs - hit a new record of 3 per cent in September 2021, according to the latest data available from the United States Bureau of Labour Statistics.

The rate was highest in the leisure and hospitality sector, where 6.4 per cent of workers quit their jobs in September. In all, 20.2 million workers left their employers from May through September.

Companies are feeling the effects. In August, a survey found that 73 per cent of 380 employers in North America were having difficulty attracting employees - three times the share that said so the previous year. And 70 per cent expect this difficulty to persist into 2022.

Observers have blamed a wide variety of factors for all the turnover, from fear of contracting COVID-19 by mixing with co-workers on the job to paltry wages and benefits being offered.

Human resource management professionals examine how employment and the work environment have changed over time and the impact this has on organisations and communities.

While the current resignation behaviour may seem like a new trend, data shows employee turnover has been rising steadily for the past decade and may simply be the new normal employers are going to have to get used to.