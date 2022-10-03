Commentary: It’s time to put the ‘great’ back in the Great Singapore Sale

SINGAPORE: Did you know we’re currently in the middle of the Great Singapore Sale? Some of us may not have noticed a particular buzz around this extensive sales event running from Sep 9 to Oct 10.

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) has been touted as the major shopping spree of the year since its inception in 1994. For more than a month, retail prices - from fashion and electronics to household goods and even tourist attraction tickets - are slashed to entice shoppers.

Flashback to the late 1990s and early 2000s, the GSS was a hotly anticipated affair. Tourists would plan their trips to Singapore during the GSS and locals would defer their purchases to enjoy the huge savings.

According to the Singapore Tourism Board, in June and July 2005 when the GSS took place, retail sales increased by about 10 per cent and visitor arrivals by 9 per cent (compared to the year before).

The earlier generations may fondly recall the glory days of the GSS, which included fashion shows, performances by regional artistes, exhibitions and sales of limited-edition items. But for years now, people have bemoaned the lacklustre quality of the GSS.

IS GREAT SINGAPORE SALE STILL RELEVANT?

One of the biggest changes in the past 10 years is clearly the seismic shift in the retail landscape brought by e-commerce. Online shopping giants like Lazada launched in Singapore a decade ago, with Shopee and Amazon Prime following a few years after.