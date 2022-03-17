Commentary: Race for scarce talent in green finance looming in Singapore

SINGAPORE: As global thinking shifts towards sustainable investing, there are significant opportunities for Singapore to leverage. Recent moves to hike carbon taxes and accelerate net-zero targets all point towards the country’s growing sustainability commitment.

With the carbon tax rate gradually rising to potentially S$80 per tonne by 2030, up from the current level of S$5, operating costs for large emitters will rise significantly. Such companies would need to modify their business activities or adopt clean technology for them to remain competitive.

But there are still gaps in the picture. A key step in pivoting to a green economy is to nurture talents who can shape the future for better environmental and social outcomes in Singapore and beyond.

As the list of environmental and social issues grows longer, we need to pursue both economic and sustainable development. This can only be fulfilled through a more holistic valuation of human and corporate activities.

HELPING BUSINESSES GET UP TO SPEED WITH ESG REPORTING

As Singapore’s green economy takes off, a rising class of environmentally conscious investors are calling the shots.

Several years ago, we examined how financial markets priced the environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities of publicly listed companies. Many firms, with their traditional business models, were not reputed for their ESG credentials. But when they tried to do better, results showed that investors paid attention.

In recent years, controversy has also arisen around “greenwashing”, or the tendency by some companies to overstate their green activities. Credible verification and validation of corporate activities are critical for concerned stakeholders to understand the true impact firms make.

But many firms struggle with the regulatory requirements of sustainability reporting. Some worry that the information disclosed would erode their competitive advantage, while others simply do not allocate sufficient manpower to measure their environmental impact.

Firms need to hire staff who can turn sustainability reporting to their advantage. By tracking their environmental impact, firms may uncover new revenue streams or ways of cutting costs.