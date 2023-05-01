Commentary: How much extra would you pay to save the planet?

BERLIN: How much extra would you pay for a product that’s less harmful for the planet? Porsche wants future customers to pay a 10 to 15 per cent premium for electric versions of its Cayenne and Macan sports utility vehicles. European steelmakers forecast a roughly 20 per cent boost to prices from low-carbon steel.

It’s a vital question for business leaders and investors to contemplate, as companies will have to spend trillions of dollars over the next couple of decades to eradicate carbon emissions. A so-called green premium for goods and services can help make those massive investments financially viable while giving companies an incentive to decarbonise sooner.

Of course, green surcharges can be controversial: They may keep inflation uncomfortably high, there’s a risk of greenwashing, and lower-income consumers may not be able to afford them. Air fares, for instance, must rise due to the high cost of purchasing carbon offsets and using sustainable jet fuel, a UK aviation industry group warned last week, saying this could discourage some people from flying.

Another risk is green price premiums are quickly competed away, as we’ve seen recently with Tesla slashing what it charges customers. A price war is great for consumers, but rivals may slow the pace of EV investments.