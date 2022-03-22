Commentary: Our emails are getting more impolite and that might be a problem

LONDON: Last week, a friend asked me a question that I should have been able to answer straight away. Because it was close to the end of the United K tax year on Apr 5, he had to write a grovelling letter to Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs.

He had no way of knowing which tax official would see the letter, but he was sure that the document should be faultlessly polite, which is why he asked: “Should I start it with ‘To Whom It May Concern’? Or does no one write that anymore?”

At first, I thought of telling him: Goest ahead with thy ye olde salutation. Using it might suggest that he was of a certain age and hopelessly past it — modern life-wise — but for tax office purposes, this could be a good thing.

Then I realised that not only had it been a long time since I had last seen the “To Whom” phrase, but I was also getting a lot more work mail that began with no salutation at all.

NEW TREND OF EMAILS WITHOUT SALUTATIONS?

Instead of starting with “Dear”, “Hello”, “Hi” or the more troubling “Hey”, people were firing off emails that launched straight into the matter at hand without any form of greeting.

This is perfectly acceptable behaviour for work colleagues in close contact. But when it comes from someone who has not been in touch for a while or a stranger, it can feel jarring, confusing and sometimes plain rude — even though I am sure that this is not what a lot of writers intend.