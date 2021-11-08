Commentary: Greta Thunberg and how Sweden produced such climate superstar activists

LUND, Sweden: After 18 months of digital campaigning, young people are again taking to the streets demanding climate justice, with attention now directed at the UN climate summit in Glasgow and a protest march on November 5.

When a 15-year-old Greta Thunberg began her Skolstrejk för klimatet (school strike for climate) outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, few would have guessed that her initiative would spur worldwide protests.

Due to its rapid international impact, this movement has been described as a new form of political mobilisation, but such generalisations fail to consider the much longer history of young people’s global awareness and action.

SCANDINAVIAN TRADITION OF YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

What you see today is rooted in a Scandinavian tradition of youth empowerment and global awareness.

Children’s participation in social and political issues has been facilitated by specific notions of childhood in the Nordic countries. The idea of the autonomous and competent child has been described by researchers as a characteristic feature of the “Nordic model of childhood”, influencing child rearing and public policy for several decades.

While the elements of this model are not unique to the region, the notion has had a lasting impact upon several generations of Swedish children, teaching them the value of independence and to make their voices heard.

There has also been a long-standing ambition in Sweden to foster young people’s global consciousness.