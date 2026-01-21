Commentary: What the Grok bans in Southeast Asia tell us about AI governance

SINGAPORE: While much attention has focused on the row between the United States and the United Kingdom over banning Grok (Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence-powered chatbot on X), Indonesia and Malaysia had already imposed bans on the platform days earlier.

These interventions appear to be establishing a regional pattern, with the Philippines becoming the third country to announce a ban on Grok. This marks an important regulatory pivot: Southeast Asian states are moving from late adopters to early movers on a highly contested frontier of AI safety, online harms and platform governance.

Indonesia’s decision on Jan 10 to temporarily block access to Grok marked the first instance of a state intervening directly against the platform. The move was triggered by concerns over the tool’s “digital undressing” capability, which facilitates the creation of non-consensual, sexualised nude or near-nude deepfake images, including of children.

Malaysia followed within a day, imposing a similar temporary restriction after documenting repeated misuse of the system to generate obscene and manipulated content, notwithstanding prior regulatory warnings and safeguard mechanisms that depended largely on post-hoc user reporting.

The Philippines, announcing an official ban on Jan 15, has characterised Grok’s “undressing” capability as a cybercrime, placing it within the category of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children. In these cases, authorities framed the restrictions as conditional and corrective, signalling that access would only be restored once xAI and X demonstrated compliance with domestic legal obligations and implemented more robust, ex ante safety measures.

Crucially, these interventions were grounded not in moral regulation but in established policy rationales around digital safety, rights protection and platform accountability, as emphasised by Indonesia’s Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Philippine Department of Information and Communications Technology.