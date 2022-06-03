Commentary: Group exercise has benefits but we also need a strong exercise self-identity

WINNIPEG, Canada: Anyone who has been part of an exercise group likely knows the power and benefit of group exercise. Exercise group members often identify with their group and develop a sense of “we” or belonging.

Having this sense of “we” is associated with numerous benefits, including life satisfaction, group cohesion, support and exercise confidence. Furthermore, group attendance, effort and a higher exercise volume are more likely when people identify strongly with an exercise group. Belonging to an exercise group seems like a great way to support an exercise routine.

But what happens when people can’t rely on the support of their exercise group?

In our kinesiology lab at the University of Manitoba, we have started to answer this question. People may lose access to their exercise group when they relocate, become a parent or take on a new job with a challenging schedule. In March 2020, many group exercisers lost access to their groups due to the limits on public gatherings that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

DON'T RELY TOO MUCH ON AN EXERCISE GROUP

To understand if tying oneself to an exercise group makes it harder to exercise when the group is not available, we asked exercise group members how they would react if their exercise group was no longer available to them. People who strongly identified with their group were less confident about their ability to exercise alone and thought this task would be difficult.

We found similar results in two studies yet to be peer-reviewed, in which we examined how exercisers reacted when they lost access to their exercise groups because of COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings. Again, exercisers with a strong sense of “we” felt less confident about exercising alone.

This lack of confidence may have stemmed from the challenge of members having to go “cold-turkey” on group participation, and suddenly losing the support and accountability that the group provided.