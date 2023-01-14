Commentary: Even with subsidies, convergence of GST changes in 2023 will hurt

SINGAPORE: Timing is everything when it comes to introducing a new tax or raising tax rates. With an impending slowing economy and growing global recession amid rising inflation and interest rates, it might not have been the most ideal time for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate to be raised to 8 per cent on Jan 1.

Nonetheless, the Singapore Government has pressed on to raise the rate, which will further increase to 9 per cent at the beginning of 2024.

The Government has always defended its decision to raise the GST to support the increase in healthcare spending for an ageing population. It has also argued that higher-income Singaporeans, foreign residents and tourists would bear the brunt of the GST increase, as they do not get the benefit of GST Vouchers and publicly subsidised education and healthcare.

Further, the S$8 million Assurance Package will offset the impact of the GST rate increase for most Singaporeans over the next five years (and 10 years for lower-income households), with high expectations for Finance Minister Lawrence Wong’s “Valentine’s Day present” at the upcoming Budget on Feb 14 to help Singaporeans cope with cost-of-living issues.

For sure, prices will rise due to the higher GST rate, but several retailers and supermarket chains have announced that they will absorb the additional 1 percentage point GST increase for key household essentials and not raise prices for a period of time.