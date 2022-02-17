Commentary: Can lower GST rate for essential goods ease impact of upcoming tax hike?

SINGAPORE: Come Friday (Feb 18), Singaporeans will get an answer to arguably the most anticipated questions of 2022 so far: When the 2 percentage point hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) will take place and whether it’ll happen in one go.

The increase from 7 per cent to 9 per cent was slated sometime between 2021 and 2025 but had been held off given the economic impact of COVID-19.

The run-up to Budget 2022 has set the public speculating about whether it’ll take effect this year. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his New Year message that the Government will have to “start moving” on the hike in Budget 2022.

But it comes at a time of concern about rising costs of living, amid financial woes from the pandemic and Singapore’s headline inflation for December 2021 hitting a near nine-year high.

Since the less well-off pay more GST as a percentage of their income than high-earners, perhaps the bigger question around this hike is this: Can we make GST less regressive?

More specifically, some people are asking if having different GST rates for essential and non-essential goods can help lessen the impact of the hike on Singaporeans.

MAKE GST LESS REGRESSIVE BY DIFFERENTIATING ESSENTIAL GOODS?

The reasoning goes, that everyone must buy “must-have” items which should be kept affordable, while the higher-income have room for discretionary spending on “good-to-haves” that could be taxed more.

Some countries, in fact, treat certain basic necessities as exempt supplies, including Asian countries such as India, Indonesia and South Korea, or subject them to a reduced GST rate compared to the standard rate. Foodstuffs, for example, are taxed at 5.5 per cent instead of 20 per cent in France, or zero-rated instead of 10 per cent in Australia.

Like Singapore, New Zealand charges a broad-based 15 per cent GST, and basic necessities are treated as taxable standard-rated supplies.