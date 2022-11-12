Commentary: GST hike is a case of ‘better now than later’

SINGAPORE: The passing of the Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday (Nov 7) has finally set in motion the long-anticipated GST hike. Announced some four and a half years ago, it will increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent from Jan 1, 2023 and from 8 per cent to 9 per cent from Jan 1, 2024.

The path here has been anything but straightforward. First, the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, with the economic fallout extending into 2021. Then, inflation has climbed towards a 14-year high in 2022 on the back of global supply disruptions and a recovery in demand.

Still, there was a vigorous five-hour debate in Parliament on Monday, with Opposition MPs calling for a deferral of the GST increase while inflation remains high.

Rising inflation has indeed put a squeeze on Singapore households, especially with prices rising in food and energy.

Even if one accepts that the GST rise is necessary to put Singapore on a sound fiscal footing for the future, in view of growing government expenditure, would there be a better time for it? It is not clear that there is.

RAISE GST NOW OR LATER?

One option that has been mooted is to defer the hike for a decided duration – say six months, a year or more. A dynamic version would have been to peg it to inflation falling to a target rate.

However, inflation will likely remain elevated for some time to come. Even without the GST hike, headline inflation is forecast to be between 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent in 2023, compared with an average of 1.5 per cent in the decade before 2020. An escalation of the war in Ukraine or other disruptions to global supply chains could see prices rise even faster.