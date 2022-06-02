Commentary: America needs to treat its shootings as a public health emergency

LONDON: Gun violence in America could have been labelled a public health crisis decades ago. But in 1996, Jay Dickey, a Republican congressman in Arkansas, backed by the gun lobby, was tasked with neutering research into firearm injuries.

Mark Rosenberg, former head of the US National Centre for Injury Prevention and Control and a supporter of gun violence studies, was the public health doctor at the sharp end of Dickey’s artful questioning.

Their face-off resulted in the notorious Dickey Amendment to a government spending bill, which technically prohibited federal research money from being used to promote gun control. In practice, firearm studies virtually stopped. That research chill lasted until 2018, when a report finally clarified that academic inquiry did not amount to political lobbying.

More than a quarter of a century later, Rosenberg became close friends with a repentant Dickey and even gave a eulogy at his funeral.

“Jay and I came to understand that there are policies, programmes and laws that can both reduce gun violence and protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Rosenberg, who went on to lead the international non-profit Task Force for Global Health, told me. “But you can’t figure them out in your head: You have to do the research and test them out.”

TREAT GUN VIOLENCE LIKE TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS AND TOBACCO

He is among many increasingly loud voices pushing for gun violence to be reframed as an issue of public health, akin to road safety. This month, a report showed that gun injuries overtook traffic accidents in 2020 as the leading cause of death in the US among children and adolescents.

Days after publication, the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers.