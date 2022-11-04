Commentary: Fatal crowd crush shows South Korea’s continued disregard for safety

SEOUL: Shortly after 8pm on Oct 30, South Korean police began to receive increasingly distressed calls from Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood, a popular nightlife area and the hub of Halloween celebrations in the city.

One caller who phoned at 8:33 pm said they were in an alley that had become impassable because people had collapsed. Another that came in 20 minutes later said people were being squeezed. Subsequent callers said they felt they were on the verge of being “crushed to death”.

From there, the chaos descended into catastrophe, as overcrowding in the alleyway led to a crush that caused at least 156 deaths. The victims were mostly in their 20s.

The crush in Itaewon is the worst disaster since the 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferry, in which more than 300 people died, most of them high school students on a field trip. An editorial in the Donga Ilbo, a right-of-centre newspaper, made a direct connection between the two incidents: “In the eight years since then, nothing has changed in South Korea’s disregard of safety.”

In the aftermath of both cases, observers have asked how, in a country that produces some of the world’s most cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, can such routine matters go so horribly wrong.