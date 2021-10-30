Commentary: Washing our hands is a simple yet important habit to keep beyond COVID-19

Washington DC: People were washing their hands so much early in the pandemic that sensitive skin and soap shortages were common problems in 2020.

All this focus on handwashing was for good reason. The science uniformly demonstrates that frequent handwashing reduces the risk of a variety of illnesses. It is low-hanging fruit in terms of an easy, healthy habit to practice.

However, people today aren’t washing their hands as often as at the beginning of the pandemic, and many are wondering: Should I still be washing my hands more often because of the coronavirus?

The short answer is yes. That is because you probably weren’t washing your hands nearly as often as you should have been before the pandemic.

Between sports and a busy household with four children and three pets, there are a lot of opportunities for germs to spread in our house, coronavirus or no coronavirus.

HOW OFTEN SHOULD WE WASH OUR HANDS?

You wash your hands after going to the bathroom, but when else should you be washing?

In general, germs can get on your hands in many ways – from dirty hands, droplets in the air released during a cough or sneeze, contaminated surfaces or contact with a sick person’s body fluids. Your hands come into contact with thousands upon thousands of microorganisms each day. And that can be a problem considering that, on average, people touch their mouth, nose or eyes upward of 20 times per hour.

In hospitals, healthcare professionals are required to wash their hands before and after seeing every patient.

While you and I might not need to do it quite as often, it’s always a good idea to wash your hands in warm or cold water with soap before eating, after using the bathroom, when coming inside from the outdoors and after any activity.