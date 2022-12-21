Commentary: Bad hangovers? Your genes and personality may be to blame

BRISTOL, England: After a good night out you may not be surprised when you wake up feeling rough the next morning. But what may surprise you is if your friends aren’t feeling the same way. Some may feel worse, some better and some (if they’re lucky) may not feel any of the negative consequences at all.

This is the variability of a hangover. In research, hangovers are measured on an 11-point scale (zero being no effects and 10 being extremely hungover). In my own research, participants have reported hangovers on this scale anywhere between one (very mild) to eight (severe) – while other research has estimated around 5 per cent of people may be hangover resistant.

So why the difference? There’s more to it than simply how much we drink. Researchers are now starting to explore the many biological and psychological mechanisms that could influence our experience during hangovers.

BIOLOGICAL VARIATIONS

Some research suggests that people with a variation of the gene ALDH2 report experiencing more severe hangovers.

When we consume alcohol, it’s broken down by the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase into acetaldehyde – a chemical compound which is important for the emergence of hangover symptoms. However, the ALDH2 gene variant limits the breakdown of acetaldehyde, leading to a greater buildup of the chemical compound – thus greater hangover symptoms.

Age and sex can also influence the way in which a hangover is experienced. A recent online survey of 761 Dutch alcohol consumers has found that hangover severity declines with age, even when accommodating for the amount of alcohol consumed.