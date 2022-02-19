Commentary: ‘Hangxiety’: Why some people experience anxiety during a hangover

BRISTOL, United Kingdom: The morning after a night of drinking is never fun if you’ve got a hangover. For most people, hangovers involve a headache, fatigue, thirst or nausea.

But some people also report experiencing what many have dubbed “hangxiety” – feelings of anxiety during a hangover.

By some estimates, anxiety during a hangover affects around 12 per cent of people and can vary in severity depending on the person.

As the body recovers from a night of drinking, a hangover creates a state of physiological stress. Generally speaking, physiological stress happens when the body is under pressure – such as from an illness or injury. A hangover kind of works the same way.

Not only does it cause changes to our immune system, it also increases cortisol levels (often called the “stress hormone”), blood pressure and heart rate – changes which also happen with anxiety.

The brain also experiences changes. Research shows that brain activity involving dopamine (a type of neurotransmitter) is lower during a hangover. This is important, as dopamine plays an important role in regulating anxiety.

The heightened stress during a hangover can also make it difficult for someone to cope with any additional stress that may happen throughout the period.

NEGATIVE FEELINGS BUBBLE UP

Interestingly, stress and sleep deprivation in combination (reflecting aspects of a hangover), can lead to declines in both mood and cognitive function, including attention and memory. Fatigue, stress and dealing with other unpleasant hangover symptoms can also make it difficult to manage daily tasks.

For example, someone with a hangover may be too preoccupied with nursing their feelings of nausea, headache or fatigue to be able to effectively deal with anxious thoughts.