Commentary: I investigated a hantavirus outbreak - here’s what to know about the cruise ship cases

NEWCASTLE, Australia: The cruise ship cluster of hantavirus cases continues to grow. The World Health Organization reported that as of Thursday (May 7) there were eight cases, five of which confirmed by laboratory testing as hantavirus. Three passengers have died.

Now some passengers are being medically evacuated from the cruise ship MV Hondius. Other passengers have disembarked and are returning home. Swiss authorities have confirmed a passenger on the ship is now a confirmed case and is receiving care in a Zurich hospital.

I’m a public health physician with a special interest in respiratory diseases. I’ve also investigated a hantavirus outbreak.

Here’s what investigators want to know about the current cluster of cases. This includes gathering evidence to see if the virus is transmitting from person to person.