Commentary: Singapore ranks high in happiness. Real life is more complicated

LIVERPOOL: When a recent report ranked Singapore as the third happiest city in the world, the online reaction was swift and deeply sceptical.

As soon as I saw the report, Instagram’s algorithms presented me with a Singaporean comedian yelling in his car about how the happiness ranking could not possibly be true.

The man cited excessive work hours, crowded transport and other colourful things I cannot mention in a commentary. It was clearly parody but going by the comments on his post - as well as similar posts elsewhere - his rant struck a nerve. As one might say in Singlish, “Singapore so stress, so ex (expensive), so crowded. Can be happy meh?”

Complaining is a seemingly favourite national pastime in Singapore, followed closely by queuing and manhandling Milo packets for plushies. (I mean, give it a break guys, the poor milo packet did nothing to you.)

But when eyebrows are raised at a report that claims we are happier than other countries we envy, we need to take a second look at what happiness could be, and how we might find our own version of happiness.

STUDYING HAPPINESS

It would be foolish to try and define exactly what happiness means to each person, because not only do different people find different ways to be happy, they also have distinct understandings of what it means to be “happy”.

“Happiness” is an individualised concept. For some, it is synonymous with “feeling good” - a heightened emotional state. Popular media certainly enforces this view that if we are not in a constant state of some kind of happiness “high”, then we cannot be happy (more on this later).