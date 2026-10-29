Commentary: Why staying indoors may not be enough when haze hits

SINGAPORE: Singapore recently saw its worst haze episode since 2015, logging 18 consecutive days of unhealthy air from Oct 5 to 22.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) expects that wet conditions should suppress hazy conditions until Thursday (Oct 29). What have we learnt from coping with the past few smoke-filled weeks, and are we prepared for another haze episode?

To reduce exposure to haze particles, the NEA recommends that individuals stay indoors and close windows and doors. However, doing so can sometimes involve trade-offs between health and comfort.

Consider an older person living in a flat without air-conditioning. Closing windows can make the home warmer and stuffier, while reopening them during haze allows particles back inside.

Singapore has set up community haze shelters which are available to the public when the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) exceeds 200. Healthcare institutions are prepared to close windows and use air purifiers and portable air coolers where appropriate.

These efforts help protect vulnerable groups. However, the ability to maintain a comfortable indoor environment with reduced haze exposure still depends on housing circumstances, financial resources, mobility and available support. Advice to stay indoors must therefore be accompanied by practical measures that enable them to do so comfortably and with reduced haze exposure.