Commentary: Is it a curse or a blessing when your HDB flat is picked for SERS?

SINGAPORE: Four years after the last Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) announcement, four Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks – 562 to 565 in Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 – were picked on Apr 7 for redevelopment, affecting more than 600 home owners.

Since the scheme was first launched in 1995, 41,000 housing flats in 82 sites have been selected for SERS. As part of the Government's plan to redevelop mature estates where land use has not been optimised, older blocks are torn down to make way for newer, taller buildings at the same sites.

Resident reactions were unsurprisingly mixed: Some welcomed the move since their flats are already 43 years old. Others felt apprehensive about being forced to move away from friends and family.

Other onlookers seemed more cheery, even a little envious, as they saw getting picked for SERS as “winning the lottery”. After all, affected home owners will be entitled to compensation based on the open market value of the flat.