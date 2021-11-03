Commentary: New rules for BTO flats in prime areas have larger implications for public housing

SINGAPORE: The Housing Development Board (HDB)’s and the Ministry of National Development (MND)’s announcement of the new Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model on Wednesday (Oct 27) prompted a flurry of reactions.

This is unsurprising given the keen, perennial national interest in public housing, in a population where four in five live in HDB flats.

But this introduction of a PLH model for prime area Built-to-order (BTO) flats in the city centre and Greater Southern Waterfront also comes on the back of declining affordability of central area flats and the rising number of “public housing millionaires”.

For years, Singapore has debated to what extent housing and public housing should be treated as investment asset class reaping multifold returns for homeowners.

A flat in Bishan has just set a new resale record price in changing hands for S$1.36 million over the weekend. There were 82 flats resold for over a million in 2020.

Should a small group of public housing owners lucky enough to score a BTO in attractive locations be allowed to disproportionately benefit from that luck? Would letting such developments continue to price out lower-income families from swaths of HDB flats closer to downtown and go against a key public housing tenet to provide affordable housing to the broad middle of Singaporeans?

The PLH seeks to provide an answer, in tackling the diminishing affordability of prime area flats and curbing the “lottery effect”.

NEW PLH RESTRICTIONS CAN HELP CURB THE LOTTERY EFFECT

Although intended to rejuvenate Tanjong Pagar by attracting younger families to move in, the Pinnacle @ Duxton project has become a lightning rod for public debate about HDB and the lottery effect.

In 2021 alone, 55 units at Pinnacle @ Duxton were million-dollar deals, representing 29 per cent of the 190 million-dollar HDB transactions recorded this year.