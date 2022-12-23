Commentary: Is it time for a government agency dedicated to resolving neighbourhood noise issues?

SINGAPORE: Even in cramped Singapore, life can be reminiscent of an idyllic kampung if you have good neighbours who care for each other. But what happens when you don’t?

We hear stories like the notorious Hougang Street 51 resident who makes loud banging noises throughout the night, and despite visits by the authorities, continues to torment his neighbours.

Or the Tampines Street 12 resident who has been dealing with the shenanigans of his neighbours upstairs for 30 years.

Considering the neighbours’ history of mental illness, the Tampines resident said escalating the matter was a tough decision to make. "I think it's very pitiful," he said. "I do not want (them) to be out of the house ... But then at the same time, how are we going to live?"

WHEN REASONING WITH NOISY NEIGHBOURS IS IMPOSSIBLE

The Community Advisory Panel (CAP) on Neighbourhood Noise was convened in April to establish acceptable levels of noise and community norms for residents to manage noise disturbances. During feedback sessions, the CAP members and I spoke with those who suffer neighbours that generate unacceptable noise or worse, intentionally weaponise noise to harm other residents.

Many of the 4,400 participants who engaged with the CAP agree that strong relationships with neighbours help to resolve noise disputes.

Yet this point on good neighbourly relationships generated the most contention at dialogues because this approach has been futile for some. If a neighbour is constantly terrorising others, there is a high chance they won’t be approachable to begin with.