Commentary: Will the Tengah New Town be the new eco-friendly standard for HDB?

SINGAPORE: When the Housing and Development Board (HDB) began building flats for a growing population in 1960, it had a single purpose: To house as many people as possible in low-cost and clean homes.

Six decades later, 80 per cent of residents live in HDB flats. But the type of flat, the way it is built and the motivations of what it means to live in an HDB estate have transformed and the flat of the future is decidedly sustainable.

It started 10 years ago when Punggol was declared Singapore’s first eco-town. Since then, three more have been added under the HDB Green Towns Programme: Choa Chu Kang, Nee Soon and Tampines will be liveable eco-towns by 2030.

The Green Towns Programme offers a roadmap for the retrofitting of existing new towns to reduce the annual energy consumption in HDB towns by 15 per cent over a 10-year period, beginning from 2020.

In committing 70 per cent of HDB blocks for solar panel installation by 2030 to generate 648 GWh of clean energy annually, it is estimated that carbon emissions will be reduced by 324,000 tonnes per year.

Reducing carbon emissions, using renewable energy and protecting the natural environment and its diversity, are indicators used by the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city to assess eco-friendliness.

Other indicators used include “social harmony and progress” which is measured by the proportion of residents actively involved in community and social groups and the success in transitioning the economy to one which is greener.

Although the specific measures and strategies to bolster the eco-friendliness of a city differ from city to city, they are invariably tied to one or more of these common indicators.