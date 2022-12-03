Commentary: Buyers of BTO flats in prime areas need to be far-sighted

SINGAPORE: It's been just over a year since the first Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in prime areas were launched in November 2021.

In all, nine projects have been launched under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, which aims to make public housing in prime central locations affordable and accessible for Singaporeans. This includes three PLH projects in the latest November sales exercise, two in Queenstown and one in Kallang Whampoa.

There has been much talk about the seemingly "lacklustre" application rates of PLH flats and if the prime housing model is losing its shine after the initial burst of excitement.

Keep in mind, however, that without the PLH model, it might be challenging for the average Singaporean to live in the city centre.

NOT JUST FOR THE RICH

In most countries, the central area is always the heart of business and economic activities. Due to its location, the city centre usually houses the most expensive real estate in a country.

Suppose market forces were left to freely dictate land use in the city centre, it’s unlikely a public housing precinct would emerge due to exorbitantly high land costs. The city centre would likely be agglomerated by high-rise commercial skyscrapers or luxury private housing developments.