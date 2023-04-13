Commentary: HDB resale boom makes the Lease Buyback Scheme an attractive option for cash-strapped seniors

MONETISING FLATS

HDB flats are home to 80 per cent of Singapore's population, which is rapidly ageing. By 2030 - that’s barely seven years away - one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above.

As retirement comes calling for this group of Singaporeans, what avenues are there for them to live out their silver years comfortably? With a large proportion being asset-rich and cash poor, how can they monetise their flats for retirement?

Nearly 10,000 senior households have done so by selling a portion of the flat’s lease back to HDB.

The Lease Buyback Scheme, initiated by the HDB in 2009, allows elderly Singaporean flat owners to monetise a portion of their remaining lease by selling them back to the housing authority. This allows seniors to receive a lump sum payment while continuing to live in their flats for the rest of their lives.

The proceeds from the sale of the lease, after paying down outstanding mortgage loans, will be used to top up the owners’ Central Provident Fund (CPF) Retirement Account. Any excess above the owners’ CPF Retirement Account top-up requirement will be paid out to them in cash - up to a maximum of S$100,000 per household.

There are several advantages to this scheme. The first is obvious - additional income. Elderly homeowners will receive an additional source of “monthly income” through the CPF Life payouts, which will greatly boost their retirement comfort.

Second, continued occupancy. Seniors can continue living in their homes, in a neighbourhood they are familiar with for the rest of their lives. In their retirement years, this enhances their sense of security and stability.

Third, bonus money: Seniors who sell their leases may receive a Lease Buyback Scheme bonus of as much as S$30,000.

Since its inception in 2009 until the end of 2022, about 9,700 households have signed up for the Lease Buyback Scheme, said the HDB in February. That works out to an average of about 690 cases per year.

Since 2020, the yearly take-up has remained steady at around 1,500 households. Perhaps the global pandemic in 2020 contributed to the surge. But there are some drawbacks to the scheme that perhaps might be preventing more people from taking it up.