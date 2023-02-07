Commentary: Question of accessibility more complex than affordability when it comes to public housing debate

SINGAPORE: The high ownership rate in Singapore has been underpinned by the two fundamentals of public housing policies: Affordability and accessibility. The Government and opposition party Progress Singapore Party (PSP) tabled two motions on Singapore's public housing in Parliament on Monday (Feb 6).

They may not disagree with each other in the intent of the motion about the need to provide "affordable" and "accessible" public housing to residents. However, they differ in their views about how they can better help young families realise their housing aspirations.

Around 10 MPs spoke on Monday. The debate continues on Tuesday.

The two terms are conceptually different and mutually exclusive. The affordability issue concerns how families can afford to pay for flats without overly burdening them financially. However, the accessibility question is more complex, which may imply that subject to meeting the eligibility criteria, will families be able to get housing flats of their choice, and how soon will they be able to get them?

ARE BTO PRICES NOT AFFORDABLE?

Are Build-to-Order (BTO) flats priced out of reach for the masses? The pricing of BTO flats is the key concern on housing affordability. High resale housing prices cause significant inflation in land prices in the surrounding neighbourhood, especially in mature housing estates.