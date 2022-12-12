Commentary: Bullish property market greatly disadvantages first-time home owners

SINGAPORE: Global uncertainties have reached unprecedented levels as political tensions, high inflation and interest rates persist. But even as the value of stocks and cryptocurrencies plunged, the Singapore property market has maintained strong momentum.

Post-pandemic, the property market has woken up from a seven-year slumber, with the last peak in 2013. Private residential and Housing Development Board (HDB) resale prices have risen more than 20 per cent from the third quarter of 2019 to the same period in 2022, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and HDB data.

The key drivers of peak prices come mainly from a lack of immediate housing supply. The wrath of COVID-19 has left our construction sector with labour shortages and supply chain disruptions, resulting in delayed project construction and a prolonged median wait-time of 4.3 years for new Built-to-Order (BTO) supply.

To rein in demand, Singapore on Sep 30 introduced a slate of cooling measures including tighter borrowing criteria and wait-out periods for private home owners buying HDB resale flats.