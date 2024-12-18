Commentary: Be mindful of cognitive biases when buying your dream HDB home

SINGAPORE: Even as the “Singapore Dream” evolves, home ownership remains a quintessential component for many. It’s a part of “adulting”, a signpost of maturity and responsibility and widely regarded as a retirement egg nest.

Despite the exuberant post-pandemic property market, a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat remains affordable to the majority.

According to the 2024 Home Attainability Index published by global nonprofit Urban Land Institute, Singapore’s public housing reported a price-to-income ratio of 4.7, a sharp contrast to similar cities such as Seoul (17.8) and Hong Kong (25.1). The ratio reflects how many years of annual income would be needed to purchase a home.

That said, there are also worrying indications that some consider public housing as a vehicle for wealth creation, a foolproof way for quick financial returns. The rise in resale HDB prices – 44 per cent over the past four years – especially at prime locations and the preference for larger apartments that yield greater capital gain are signs that public housing is not regarded as merely a roof over the head by some.