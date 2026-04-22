Commentary: After first quarterly dip in nearly seven years, where are HDB resale prices headed?

Policy moves were also taken to direct housing demand more effectively across different options, such as by setting aside a larger share of flats for first-timer families and expanding housing options for singles.

At the same time, supply was ramped up, which included more new flats in prime locations under the new classification framework and with shorter waiting times.

During the Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise last October, 3,294 flats with waiting times of less than three years were offered across four projects in Bedok, Sengkang and Yishun. This likely appealed to some home buyers who were considering resale flats, going by data from HDB and PropertyDoctors which showed HDB resale volumes that month down by about 38.5 per cent month-on-month and 37.4 per cent year-on-year.

Separately, new Prime and Plus flats have widened options for buyers by offering homes in attractive locations and additional subsidies to ensure affordability. While these also come with tighter resale conditions, such as a 10-year minimum occupation period, they still appeal to home buyers with a longer holding horizon.

These mean that some demand that might otherwise have flowed into the resale market is now being channelled towards BTO flats, with the moderation in HDB resale prices a sign that policies are working as intended to keep the housing system orderly.