Commentary: Whether IP rider changes affect you or not, it’s a reminder to review your healthcare assumptions

SINGAPORE: A major change in health insurance plans is coming up in April 2026. Those who buy new Integrated Shield Plan (IP) riders will bear more out-of-pocket costs when making claims, as the deductible will no longer be covered and the annual co-payment cap will be raised.

Those who already have existing riders won’t be directly affected by the changes. But given about 100,000 people cancel or downgrade riders every year due to rising premiums, this may be a good opportunity for all to review assumptions of our anticipated healthcare needs and future ability to afford private care.

The cost pressures on Singapore’s healthcare system have been building up over recent years, driven by a combination of rising land costs, an ageing population, and the growing number and size of claims on insurance plans. The upcoming IP rider changes reflect a growing emphasis on shared responsibility and cost-conscious healthcare.

In June 2025, insurer Great Eastern caught policyholders by surprise when it suspended preauthorisation claims (approval of coverage before treatment) for Mount Elizabeth hospitals, based on observations of consistently higher charges for similar treatments. Insurers have also been shifting away from “comprehensive for life” coverage, and quietly adjusting benefits, even for older policies.