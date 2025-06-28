Commentary: This health insurance clash is a chance to fix issues in Singapore's healthcare system

SINGAPORE: Tensions had been simmering for months, with insurer Great Eastern encouraging its panel doctors and agents to avoid Mount Elizabeth and Mount Elizabeth Novena hospitals and instead seek care elsewhere. Things came to a sudden head on Jun 17 when the insurer announced it was suspending pre-authorisation certificates at both hospitals, citing higher charges with no discernible differences in clinical outcomes.

This was unprecedented in the decades-long history between healthcare payers and providers. It is a game-changing salvo in Singapore’s healthcare landscape.

Now, social media is awash with accusations of “greedy” insurers and “predatory” hospitals. Doctors and patients scramble to shift care to other facilities for fear of rejected claims later on.

IHH, the operator of the two hospitals and by far the largest private healthcare group in Singapore, argued that the Mount Elizabeth Hospitals “house facilities and equipment that allow specialists to manage patients and perform surgeries that are not available at other hospitals” and catered to more complex patients, thus justifying higher charges.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) stated it was seeking clarification from Great Eastern, cautioning that the insurer must ensure “policyholders continue to be able to access the full benefits of their policies in accordance with the terms and conditions for claims, as stated in their policy contracts”.