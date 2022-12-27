Commentary: Should health systems accommodate patients who refuse blood from vaccinated donors?

RELIGIOUS ACCOMMODATION AND JUSTICE

It is an important principle of medical ethics that doctors should pay attention to the views and values of patients. They should do that even if the doctor thinks that the patient is mistaken or that their views are irrational.

One common source of disagreement is conflicting religious values. For example, an atheist doctor should try to respect and accommodate a religious patient’s requests for treatment that meets the requirements of their spiritual teaching.

But it also includes non-religious values – for example patients who are vegan or concerned about the climate. Or patients may have particular medical concerns. Doctors should potentially try to accommodate those requests, even if they do not share the concerns.

However, the patient’s values are not decisive. There is one good reason to deny such requests - distributive justice.

Distributive justice is the principle of allocating limited resources fairly. Health resources constitute a limited pie, and everyone is only entitled to his or her fair share.

First, patients do not have the right to demand interventions that are not possible. For example, at present there is no way to identify blood that would be acceptable to Baby W’s parents, certainly not within the time that the infant needed treatment.