Commentary: Want a Healthier SG? Look at health coaches, not just doctors

SINGAPORE: Is one of your New Year resolutions to follow your doctor’s advice to eat more healthily and do more exercise? The start of the year is a great time to make a change, but how long we sustain those efforts is a different story.

Educating the public about why and how we should lead a healthy lifestyle is essential to health promotion - but it isn’t enough for healthy behaviours to last.

The recent Healthier SG White Paper outlined a proactive, preventative approach to reducing the incidence of chronic disease in Singapore. Singaporeans can also choose to enrol with one family doctor and adopt a health plan.

It aims to shift doctor-patient relationships from being transactional and episodic to ones based on familiarity and trust. Good doctor-patient relationships play a significant role in our healthcare experience and have been shown to influence health outcomes.

Better preventive care could reduce or delay treatment needs in the long run. For example, patients with pre-diabetes can avoid long-term medication or more drastic outcomes with lifestyle changes.

But this will add to doctors’ immediate workload, with some already voicing concerns on needing more time to care for complex cases enrolled with them.

This might not be sustainable, especially when we consider the increasing rates of physician burnout and our ageing population’s healthcare needs will only increase.