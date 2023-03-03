Commentary: What would it take to move patients and physicians towards vision of ‘one family doctor’?

SINGAPORE: Come the middle of 2023, Singapore residents will be invited to enroll with a family doctor of their choice under Singapore’s new healthcare reform plan, Healthier SG.

The thinking is that if residents have one primary care doctor as their first point of contact for their health needs, they can develop a meaningful doctor-patient relationship for more holistic care, especially preventive care.

Minister for Health Mr Ong Ye Kung described this in his 2022 Committee of Supply speech as having “a highly trained and well-meaning doctor friend who nagged and helped me”. Primary care advocates have long pointed to research indicating that having a good relationship with a chosen primary care doctor is associated with better care, better health outcomes and lower health costs.

Healthier SG is recognition that family doctors can play a bigger role in our healthcare system. But what will it take to make the vision of “one family doctor” work for both patients and doctors?

NOT JUST COUGH AND COLD DOCTORS

There are some popular myths about General Practitioners (GPs) that need addressing. Some think that GPs are just “cough and cold doctors”, with whom relationships are transactional and the aim is to get medication and medical certificates.

But this is in fact contrary to the values and training of family medicine, a discipline spanning expertise in six elements of care – personal care, primary care, preventive care, comprehensive care, continuing care and coordinated care.

Family physicians are trained to provide all-encompassing care - from young to old age, from preventive to chronic care.