Commentary: Innovative mindset needed to help TCM fit into Singapore’s healthcare future

SINGAPORE: What goes through your mind when someone suggests you try traditional Chinese medicine to boost your immune system, or acupuncture to help ease your chronic pain?

Do you picture a strong-smelling herbal shop with a man reading your pulse and looking at your tongue and think, “Thanks, but I’ll stick to my vitamins”? Or do you voice doubt on how needles instead of lab-tested Western medicine will be able to take away your pain?

Interest in TCM, which has been used for thousands of years to treat and prevent diseases, is undergoing a revival given the unique health challenges of the 21st century, the World Health Organization wrote in its Global Report on Traditional and Complementary Medicine 2019.

More countries are also recognising the role of TCM in their national health systems, with around 100 member states having national policies on traditional medicine, it said.

In Singapore, about half of Singapore’s population have visited a TCM practitioner before, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a speech at the World Conference on Acupuncture-Moxibustion on Nov 19.

Despite the popularity of TCM, the reality is that traditional medicine is still not on par with Western medicine in terms of official recognition.