Commentary: Be wary we don’t go too far even as we pursue healthier living

SINGAPORE: When Health Minister Ong Ye Kung spoke of Healthier SG in March, he described it as “the next big step” in Singapore health policy. The Government’s White Paper is an ambitious document, marking the biggest overhaul of how healthcare is delivered to people in Singapore in 40 years.

What is driving this change? Singapore is an ageing society, where people are living longer but age-related and lifestyle-linked chronic illnesses are increasing.

This causes diverse personal and social challenges. People battle a wider range of longer-term health problems into the later years of their lives, productivity levels drop and healthcare costs spiral.

The solution to these changes is now commonly seen in terms of the “healthy longevity” paradigm. Healthy longevity commits to a life-course approach that can increase the number of years that people are able to enjoy in full health.

In practice, the focus is on preventing the onset of disease in the first place, rather than treating illnesses as they arise. Healthier SG embraces this vision of healthy longevity to the full.

There is much to celebrate in this new blueprint for healthcare. The pivot away from hospital care to building up health infrastructure within the community supports the goals of preventative medicine.

Integrating healthcare services into the fabric of our communities also better enables chronic illnesses to be more effectively managed over the long term. The value of a single and consistent touchpoint for receiving healthcare – the family doctor – is well-recognised around the world.