Commentary: Was Heathrow Airport CEO wrong to sleep after fire broke out?

NO ONE KNOWS HOW LONG CRISES WILL LAST

The annoying thing with crises is that no one knows how long they will last. Jan Hagen, a professor of management practice at the European School of Management and Technology, who researches organisational mitigation of human error, says: “A CEO handing over responsibility to a well-rested and qualified second-in-command, or even better a crisis team, at 12.30 in the night, seems sensible.”

His view is that one key aspect of a leader’s role in a crisis is to ensure adequate rest periods – for themselves and their teams. “Ideally, organisations train for different scenarios and have established crisis teams who are empowered to take decisions.”

Businesses responsible for critical infrastructure should have at least three teams to work in shifts of eight hours, he suggests. “In the case of Apollo 13 there were even four teams set up for the flight director function – apart from the many other teams for special functions.”

While the buck stops with the CEO – they are ultimately very well paid to make the big calls – Chris Clearfield, co-author of Meltdown: Why Our Systems Fail And What We Can Do About It, argues that “leadership is, in some ways, about getting things done when you’re not in the room”.

The bottom line, says Hagen, is that “fatigue has a degrading effect on human performance – comparable to alcohol intoxication”. It has been linked to a number of disasters including the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the Exxon Valdez oil spill.

Would you board a flight if you knew a pilot was pushing on through? No. That is why pilots are required to schedule adequate rest.