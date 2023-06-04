Commentary: Why 40°C is bearable in a desert but lethal in the tropics

BRISTOL: This year, even before the northern hemisphere hot season began, temperature records were being shattered.

Spain for instance saw temperatures in April (38.8 degrees Celsius) that would be out of the ordinary even at the peak of summer. South and Southeast Asia in particular were hammered by a very persistent heatwave, and all-time record temperatures were experienced in countries such as Vietnam and Thailand (44 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius respectively).

In Singapore, the more modest record was also broken, as temperatures hit 37 degrees Celsius. And in China, Shanghai just recorded its highest May temperature for over a century at 36.7 degrees Celsius.

We know that climate change makes these temperatures more likely, but also that heatwaves of similar magnitudes can have very different impacts depending on factors like humidity or how prepared an area is for extreme heat. So, how does a humid country like Vietnam cope with a 44 degrees Celsius heatwave, and how does it compare with dry heat, or a less hot heatwave in even-more-humid Singapore?

WEATHER AND PHYSIOLOGY

The recent heatwave in Southeast Asia may well be remembered for its level of heat-induced stress on the body. Heat stress is mostly caused by temperature, but other weather-related factors such as humidity, radiation and wind are also important.