Commentary: Clues but few answers in the childhood hepatitis mystery

LONDON: If three-quarters of your liver were removed, it would grow back to its full size in about a year. The extraordinary resilience of our largest internal organ raises the possibility that the rare and severe hepatitis (liver inflammation) that is affecting children across the world might be causing a wider, undetected wave of milder liver damage.



That is one takeaway from a technical briefing published on Friday by the UK’s Health Security Agency. “I suspect that these catastrophic cases are likely to be accompanied by mild and moderate cases that are going almost unnoticed,” agrees Zania Stamataki, a senior researcher in liver immunology at the University of Birmingham.

Scientists are mystified by this new hepatitis, which is now thought to be afflicting more than 300 children across the world. Lockdowns, adenoviruses, COVID-19 and, recently, exposure to dogs have all been blamed.

Researchers are now speculating whether two culprits share culpability, perhaps with a previous COVID-19 infection priming some children to overreact to an adenovirus. With conspiracy theories already circulating, convincing answers are urgently needed.

FEW CONCLUSIVE ANSWERS AVAILABLE

The liver filters the blood of toxins and secretes bile, which helps to digest food. It usually regrows, in both children and adults, after mild or moderate injury. That picture changed this year when five otherwise healthy young children showed up in quick succession with failing livers at a Glasgow hospital.

Within weeks, clinicians in many other countries were also seeing children suffering jaundice, vomiting or gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea. The World Health Organization issued a global alert on Apr 15.