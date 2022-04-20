Commentary: What lessons does Carrie Lam’s legacy have for her successor?

SINGAPORE: With the announcement she would not seek a second term, Hong Kong’s political leader Carrie Lam joined the ranks of all the preceding chief executives since the 1997 handover – Leung Chun-ying, Donald Tsang and Tung Chee-hwa – who did not serve two full terms.

Lam’s predecessor Leung assumed office in 2012 with low public support and 57.8 per cent of the votes in a “small-circle election” of the 1,193-member Election Committee. Lam fared slightly better in 2017, with 65 per cent.

Given how deeply unpopular Leung was, few would have imagined how Lam could turn out to be far more disliked.

Leung’s term was marked by the 2012 youth-led protests against Chinese national education classes, the watershed 2014 Umbrella Movement and the rise of Hong Kong localists in the 2016 Legislative Council polls. But the social tumult paled in comparison to Lam’s term.

So eventful has been Lam’s tenure that the embattled leader’s support rating plummeted to 19.2, a historical low in 25 years since 1997. The career bureaucrat’s public support rating plunged in 2019 over her attempt to fast-track the highly controversial Extradition Law Amendment Bill that would have allowed the transfer of criminal suspects in Hong Kong to mainland China to face trial.

Carrie Lam’s key failing then was misreading public sentiments: Public opinion polls have shown a steady decline in both Hong Kongers’ trust in Beijing and their confidence in the “one country, two systems” policy since 2009.