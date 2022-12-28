Commentary: Don't turn your hobby into a side hustle

NEW YORK: During a holiday dinner party, the host suggested we each share a significant moment from the year. As one woman shared how her pottery class had allowed her to explore her creative side, another cheekily said, “Oh, you could totally open up an Etsy shop and sell your work". Before she even finished the sentence, I exclaimed, “No! Don’t monetise your hobby!”

It’s advice that perhaps seems heretical in this time of high inflation. After all, it took US$107 in November 2022 to buy what US$100 bought in November 2021, according to the US Department of Labor. Between 2019 and 2020, the increase was only US$1.17. But despite rising prices, it’s important to keep the side hustle mindset in check.

A hobby, by definition, is supposed to be something you pursue outside of your job for relaxation. Of course, you can have hobbies that are mentally or physically challenging such as chess or hiking. However, a hobby is no longer a hobby once you add a price tag and start to sell your wares to consumers. That’s a job.

Grind culture has faced a modest reckoning in the last few years, with some going so far as to label it toxic. There is certainly a dark underbelly in pushing people to relentlessly consider profitability. As a recovering member of the constantly-side-hustling community, I can say confidently that respecting the sanctity of at least one or two hobbies for fulfillment does wonders for one’s mental health.