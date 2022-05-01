Commentary: Weekend trips don’t feel too daunting as we relearn how to travel

SINGAPORE: Over the Easter weekend in April, for the first time in an interminable two years, I found myself setting foot on foreign soil.

My other half and I had finally decided to bite the bullet and book ourselves a flight to a favourite destination of ours – Bali. We figured a short three-night trip over the Good Friday public holiday would help us get over the travel inertia we had been experiencing.

It would also allow us to take a much-needed mental break from work responsibilities without feeling too worried that colleagues would have to pick up the slack.

In many ways, weekend jaunts at neighbouring destinations mark a return to pre-COVID normality, where jetting out of the country to indulge in spas, beaches, local food, shopping and quality time with friends and family was part and parcel of life.

TRAVELLING NO LONGER A CHORE

Like many others, we have been procrastinating on booking a holiday because we were put off by the long list of tests and potential quarantines that would eat into our vacation time. We weren’t keen on filling out various paperwork and compiling documents needed to enter a foreign country.

But Singapore and many other countries in the region have been progressively lifting travel restrictions to make it less cumbersome to jet-set the way we used to.