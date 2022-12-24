Commentary: Why aren’t Singaporeans cooking at home anymore?

It might not surprise you that this is a common phenomenon amongst my time-poor millennial friends in Singapore. A recent survey has shown that just 22 per cent of Singaporeans cook at home daily, compared to those in other cities such as Shanghai and London.

Out of all the year-end gatherings you attend this festive period, hosts that cook up a storm are probably in the minority. Why bother when you can cater or order in?

A CULTURE OF EATING OUT

If I could pin down what’s behind the demise of home-cooking in Singapore, it would be the affordability, convenience and accessibility of hawker food. When Singapore became a trading port, it lured a migrant force of predominantly male labourers. These men lived in tight quarters with a lack of proper sanitation, let alone cooking amenities.

The food peddled by hawkers thus became not just the meal du jour, but the only viable choice. This is not to say that this was a terrible option - far from it. Because the hawkers tended to sell just one dish, they perfected their food through years of practice.

Soon the bar was raised incredibly high, making it possible to get a truly delicious meal for a few dollars. Eating out thus became woven into Singapore’s food culture and customs, while remaining a luxury in other countries.

To this day, so affordable are hawker meals that it is often more expensive to cook unless done regularly and for a large family. Before the 1970s, Singaporean families tended to be large (my grandmother and grandmother-in-law each bore more than five children), but with the fall in birth rate and multi-generational living no longer the norm, cooking now plays a less vital role than it had before.